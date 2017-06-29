75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wigged pharmacy burglar busted

24 minutes 31 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 9:18 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Melissa Moore

PRAIRIEVILLE -- A man suspected in a pharmacy break-in where the burglar wearing a wig and mask smashed the door with a hammer and stole drugs, Ascension authorities say.

Aaron Beyl, 36, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and will be transferred to Ascension, Ascension Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said.

Surveillance video released from the June 18 crime shows a masked man repeatedly smashing a glass door with a hammer to get into the store before rooting around in the pharmacy and escaping with drugs. He was wearing a blonde wig, green hooded sweatshirt and pink gloves.

An abandoned car with a hammer and disguises matching the video was found in Baton Rouge shortly after the crime.

Beyl has a criminal history that includes simple burglary of a pharmacy in 2006 and 2012 and obtaining prescription by fraud in 2010, Hudson said.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days