Wigged pharmacy burglar busted

PRAIRIEVILLE -- A man suspected in a pharmacy break-in where the burglar wearing a wig and mask smashed the door with a hammer and stole drugs, Ascension authorities say.

Aaron Beyl, 36, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and will be transferred to Ascension, Ascension Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said.

Surveillance video released from the June 18 crime shows a masked man repeatedly smashing a glass door with a hammer to get into the store before rooting around in the pharmacy and escaping with drugs. He was wearing a blonde wig, green hooded sweatshirt and pink gloves.

An abandoned car with a hammer and disguises matching the video was found in Baton Rouge shortly after the crime.

Beyl has a criminal history that includes simple burglary of a pharmacy in 2006 and 2012 and obtaining prescription by fraud in 2010, Hudson said.