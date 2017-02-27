Maryland police charge driver shot by officer with attempted murder

79°
February 27, 2017
CLARKSVILLE, Md. - Police in Maryland have filed criminal charges against a man who was shot by an officer last week after he drove a car toward the policewoman.

Howard County police say 38-year-old Tremayne Dorsey has been charged with attempted murder, assault and driving with a suspended license.

Police say Dorsey drove his car toward Police Officer First Class Amy Frasier on Feb. 24, at which point she fired one shot, striking Dorsey. Frasier was uninjured.

Police say during the investigation they found a ski mask in Dorsey's pocket and a bag they think Dorsey discarded containing gloves, a flashlight and stolen property, including a wallet.

Dorsey will be served the arrest warrant after he's released from the hospital.

