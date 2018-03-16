71°
Marvel Studios releases new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

By: WBRZ Staff

Marvel Studios has released a second trailer for the long-awaited “Avengers: Infinity War” movie.

The two-minute preview brings together the most popular characters from the series, including Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with the rest of the gang.

The film is the first of a two-part culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the release of the original “Iron Man” in 2008.

The movie comes out April 27.

