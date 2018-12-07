Marvel drops Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's epic

After online speculation, Marvel Entertainment has released the trailer for Avengers 4 Friday morning. In the trailer, the team is gutted after run-ins with Thanos, but fans are missing some pieces of information.



Announced in the trailer's debut is the month it will be released and title.

'Avengers: Endgame' will hit theaters in April 2019. Much to fans delight, and the film that will potentially link all the dots, 'Captain Marvel' will be released in theaters on March 8, 2019.



Parts of the movie with stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, were shot in Louisiana at locations in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas for two weeks during the summer.



It is known that the creator of many popular Marvel characters, Stan Lee is appearing in 'Captain Marvel'. It remains unknown if Lee will make his famed movie cameo in the latest avenger film.



Lee died in November and work on 'Avengers: Endgame' has been kept under wraps for months.