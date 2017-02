Marucci Sports acquires Pennsylvania bat manufacturer

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge based company that claims it “dethroned Louisville Slugger” has announced it has acquired a Big League bat supplier.

Marcucci Sports announced Thursday that the company has acquired Victus Sports, a custom wood bat manufacturer known for unique color finishes and logo designs.

“This acquisition made perfect sense,” Marucci CEO Kurt Ainsworth said. “Victus adds value to Marucci’s culture and balance sheet, so it is accretive in every way.”

Ainsworth said Marcucci immediately recognized itself in Victus as a new, disruptive and innovative brand. He believes Victus will energize Marucci to continue to be a disruptor in their industry.

Victus sports is based in King of Prussia, Pa.