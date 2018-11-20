'Married... with Children' star Katey Sagal to appear in 'The Conners'

Katy Sagal, famous for her work on shows like 'Married... with Children', 'Futurama', and 'Sons of Anarchy', is set to make a special appearance on 'The Conners'.

Sagal announced her guest appearance on the ABC sitcom Tuesday after teasing the news on Twitter last week. The actress is perhaps best known as Peggy Bundy, the matriarch of the middle-class Bundy family in 'Married... with Children'.

I am pleased to announce that I will be on an upcoming episode of @TheConnersABC. Make sure to tune in! #TheConners #abc pic.twitter.com/omw4bmcp6V — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) November 19, 2018

It's unclear if Sagal will have a regular role on the show going forward or if her upcoming guest appearance will be the extent of it.

'The Conners', a spiritual successor to the Roseanne Barr's reboot of her own 90s sitcom, debuted earlier this year to a healthy audience of 10.5 million. The show replaced the 'Roseanne' reboot after the show was canceled in the wake of Barr's controversial comments about a former Obama aide.