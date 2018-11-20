Latest Weather Blog
'Married... with Children' star Katey Sagal to appear in 'The Conners'
Katy Sagal, famous for her work on shows like 'Married... with Children', 'Futurama', and 'Sons of Anarchy', is set to make a special appearance on 'The Conners'.
Sagal announced her guest appearance on the ABC sitcom Tuesday after teasing the news on Twitter last week. The actress is perhaps best known as Peggy Bundy, the matriarch of the middle-class Bundy family in 'Married... with Children'.
I am pleased to announce that I will be on an upcoming episode of @TheConnersABC. Make sure to tune in! #TheConners #abc pic.twitter.com/omw4bmcp6V— Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) November 19, 2018
It's unclear if Sagal will have a regular role on the show going forward or if her upcoming guest appearance will be the extent of it.
'The Conners', a spiritual successor to the Roseanne Barr's reboot of her own 90s sitcom, debuted earlier this year to a healthy audience of 10.5 million. The show replaced the 'Roseanne' reboot after the show was canceled in the wake of Barr's controversial comments about a former Obama aide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge drivers to prepare ahead of holiday traffic Officials urge drivers...
-
Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for...
-
Massive crash shut down I-10 West for hours Monday
-
Local food bank may have to turn people away this season
-
Parish president threatens to build wall over downstream impact from EBR developments