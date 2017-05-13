Married couple involved in fatal shooting over drug deal; one arrested, one at-large

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette Homicide Detectives have arrested one suspect and are seeking another involved in a fatal shooting Friday night.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Mellissa Neilson, 34, of Lafayette was booked for first-degree murder and conspiracy to possess schedule I narcotic.

A warrant has been issued for Robert Neilson, 36, for the same charges.

The married couple engaged in a drug transaction with the victim, identified as 36-year-old Leroy Hamilton of the Lafayette area, according to Lafayette PD.

The drug transaction reportedly turned violent and resulted in the fatal shooting of Hamilton sometime Friday night.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Robert Neilson is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.