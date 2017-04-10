80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Marksville officer in 6-year-old boy's death accused of badge misuse

1 hour 39 minutes 23 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 5:01 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."

In a court filing Friday, prosecutors said the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office fired Norris Greenhouse Jr. after the mother of a 14-year-old girl complained that she found him lying on a sofa with her daughter while he was dressed in his uniform.

Prosecutors also claim Greenhouse made "sexual advances" toward the girlfriend of Christopher Few before the 2015 shooting that critically wounded Few and killed his son, Jeremy Mardis.

Greenhouse's attorney says the allegations are "completely unfounded."

Greenhouse and another officer, Derrick Stafford, were charged with murder in the boy's death. A jury convicted Stafford of manslaughter last month.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days