Marksville officer in 6-year-old boy's death accused of badge misuse

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."



In a court filing Friday, prosecutors said the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office fired Norris Greenhouse Jr. after the mother of a 14-year-old girl complained that she found him lying on a sofa with her daughter while he was dressed in his uniform.



Prosecutors also claim Greenhouse made "sexual advances" toward the girlfriend of Christopher Few before the 2015 shooting that critically wounded Few and killed his son, Jeremy Mardis.



Greenhouse's attorney says the allegations are "completely unfounded."



Greenhouse and another officer, Derrick Stafford, were charged with murder in the boy's death. A jury convicted Stafford of manslaughter last month.