Marksville man shot by marshals in 2015 arrested for domestic abuse

Photo: KATC

MARKSVILLE - The father of a 6-year-old killed during a slow-speed chase with deputy marshals in 2015 has been arrested for domestic abuse.

According to a report from KATC, Chris Few was arrested after his girlfriend reported him for a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Avoyelles Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute on LA 107 in Moncla around 5 p.m.. Deputies say a woman, identified as Few's girlfriend, said he strangled her during an altercation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found signs of strangulation on the victim and took Few into custody.

A spokesperson with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says Few also has three warrants within the parish on burglary and theft charges. He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail system and will face a judge Monday morning.

Few's son, Jeremy Mardis, was killed in 2015 after marshals opened fire on the vehicle he was driving during a chase. Few also sustained serious injuries in the shooting. The marshal who shot Mardis was later convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.