Markle's father will not attend her wedding

Thursday, May 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP)- Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.

Kensington Palace's statement Thursday puts to rest days of speculation about whether Markle's father, Thomas, would walk her down the aisle - as the palace had previously said. His participation was put into doubt after news site TMZ reported he would not attend because of embarrassment regarding paparazzi photographs.

It later reported that he was having heart surgery.

Markle says she would like "to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

