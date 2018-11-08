Maringouin mayor pushing for new election after 4-vote loss, alleges voter fraud

MARINGOUIN - The incumbent mayoral candidate of a small town in Iberville Parish is petitioning for a recount after she narrowly lost her office in Tuesday's election.

Mayor Demi Vorise lost the election by four votes, according to the Secretary of State's website. The total number of votes was reported to be 698 with about a 76-percent turnout in the town's single precinct.

The petition from Mayor Vorise alleges that her challenger, Maurice Harris, worked to register voters who were not legitimate residents of the area so that they would vote against the incumbent. She also says miscommunications about voting requirements contributed to the outcome.

Vorise is asking that a judge declare the election unlawful, throwing out the current results and allowing for another vote to take place.

Vorise has served as mayor since 2015. Her current term is scheduled to end next year.

You can read the full petition by clicking here.