Maringouin bracing for judge-ordered redo in mayoral election

MARINGOUIN - With a judge-ordered election only days away, the town of Maringouin is again divided over their two mayoral candidates.

The town’s current mayor, Demi Vorise, is running for re-election against challenger Maurice Harris. Back in 2015, Vorise beat Harris by a single vote, but she lost to him by just four votes last month. However, Vorise filed a petition challenging the results.

“There were voters who were voting in the district that did not reside in the district, and there were voters who were using abandoned properties to vote in the election,” Vorise said.



She took her argument to court and a judge agreed, leading to the order for a new election. Although a judge made the decision for a new vote, not everyone in town supports it, and some have even taken it to the streets.

“We promised her one term, and that's all she gets. One term. She will not win this election,” said Wanda Mills, who set up signs in the middle of town to demonstrate her opposition to the mayor.

“This whole uproar is about a water bill,” said one of Vorise’s supporters, Dewayne Bourgeois. “That didn't hurt nobody that water bill. That woman ain't never hurt nobody. She always helped people."



“I know people personally, but I'm not going to call their names, that did come to town and they voted for her," said Issac Watson, one of Harris's supporters. “Now, why would you want to bring it up and not put all the names on the list,” he finished.

Maurice Harris would not commit to an interview, but he did give WBRZ a statement that, in part, said, "My concern is for the community and the people feeling safe to cast their votes honestly. I would like to thank everyone for all their continued support and prayers for the past and upcoming election.”



Vorise said no matter what happens after the election, she will still love the town.

“The community is a great place to live. I'm shooting a message of love, peace, and prosperity and unity. So whatever happens on Saturday, all is well,” Vorise said.