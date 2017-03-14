Marine leaders vow to combat online nude photo sharing

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. Marine says he intends to fix the problem that led to current and former Corps members sharing nude photos of female Marines online and making lewd or threatening comments about them.



Angry and skeptical senators are saying the military hasn't done enough.



Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that he will hold Marines accountable. He says changes have to be made in the Marine Corps culture, where some male Marines don't accept women in the ranks.



Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire says military leaders have vowed to correct sexual abuse and harassment problems before and haven't done so yet. She asked Tuesday why anyone should believe it will be different now.