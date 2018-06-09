93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Marine Corps weighs wooing older members for new cyber force

5 hours 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 11:35 AM June 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The head of the Marine Corps says it's time the U.S. military branch known for its fierce, young warriors becomes a little more mature.
  
The Marine Corps is considering offering bonuses to woo older, more experienced Marines to re-enlist and join its cyber operations to defend the nation, especially against cyberattacks from Russia and China.  About 62 percent of Marines are 25 years old or younger with many serving only four years.
  
The move marks an historical change that could transform a force considered to be the youngest branch in terms of the number of troops under the age of 25 in the U.S. military.
  
The commandant said he wants Marines to stay in longer to get a return on the investment in training troops in cyber operations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days