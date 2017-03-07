Marine commandant condemns nude photo-sharing by his troops

WASHINGTON - The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps is condemning the use of a secret Facebook page by some Marines to share nude photos of women, including female Marines. He's urging victims to come forward if they believe they were harassed or abused, including over social media.



Gen. Robert Neller, in a sharp video message Tuesday, says hiding on social media and being disrespectful to other Marines is embarrassing to the Corps and to the nation. He says leaders must make sure that all Marines understand the rules governing conduct, including on social media.



Nude photographs of female Marines, veterans from other branches of the military and other women were shared on the Facebook page "Marines United," and the posts included obscene and threatening comments. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating and the photographs were removed.