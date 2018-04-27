76°
Marine at Camp Pendleton charged with murder in stabbing

1 hour 24 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 3:24 PM April 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo of Ethan Barclay-Weberpal(left) posted by his father
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Marine at Camp Pendleton has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old fellow Marine on the Southern California base.
  
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday that Pfc. Raymond W. Begay was arraigned last week on murder and manslaughter charges in the Jan. 16 death of Ethan Barclay-Weberpal.
  
Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed while sitting in formation with a platoon of Marines at the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.
  
Defense lawyers had argued that the death was a tragic accident and the two friends were playing around with a knife. Defense lawyer Marine Maj. Nelson Candelario did not return phone calls seeking comment.
  
Prosecutors say Begay had threatened to stab other Marines.
  
Barclay-Weberpal was buried in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.
