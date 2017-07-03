Marijuana sales in Nevada exceed stores' expectations

LAS VEGAS - Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.

Eager pot customers on Monday again lined up before dispensaries opened their doors. That's after thousands swarmed the pot stores over the weekend.

Nevada on Saturday became the fifth state with shops selling pot to the public, jumpstarting a market that is expected to be fueled by the tens of millions of visitors that Sin City welcomes each year.

Jim Ferrence is the marketing coordinator for Euphoria Wellness dispensary, which had about 50 customers in line Monday morning. He says budtenders helped at least 1,000 customers during the first two days of legal recreational pot sales.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. Consuming the drug in public remains illegal.