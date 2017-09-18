84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Maria strengthens into Category 5 hurricane

1 hour 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2017 Sep 18, 2017 September 18, 2017 7:13 PM September 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI - Forecasters say Hurricane Maria has become a Category 5 storm as the eye nears Dominica.
  
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds.
  
The hurricane is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days