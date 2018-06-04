Marginal risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A marginal risk for severe storms is in place for most of southeast Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, the severe storm risk is due to an anticipated squall line moving through the state Sunday afternoon.

"Strong gusts 45 to 65 mph possible and frequent lightning from mid-afternoon through mid-evening" are possible in certain areas, the NWS said in a tweet Sunday morning.

The strong weather is expected between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Check back for updates.