Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

LOS ANGELES - A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a Southern California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.

Mark Hough said he was lounging in his Altadena backyard Friday afternoon with his wife and a couple margaritas when he heard rustling, then saw the bear climbing over a fence into his yard.

They retreated inside, leaving the margaritas behind. Hough later ventured out to discover the bear lounging in the unheated hot tub. After Hough shot some video, he said the bear emerged from the water, walked over to his margarita, knocked it over and lapped it up.

Hough later spotted the bear taking a snooze in an oak tree before it disappeared down the street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said it received six bear-sighting calls that day, but were unable to find it.