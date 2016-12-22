66°
Mareno Cucumber Salad Recipe
PRAIRIEVILLE- A couple from Prairieville, Cheri and Jonathan Mareno, sent in their recipe for the perfect cucumber salad.
The recipe is as follows:
- Peel and thinly slice cucumbers (the Mareno's use mandolin cucumbers)
- Add a little bit of thinly sliced red onion
- Add apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar
- Dash Italian Romano Basil Wishbone salad dressing
- Add salt, pepper, California-style garlic powder, dill and a dash of "Slap ya Mama" seasoning
*Optional to add tomatoes
- Refrigerate and enjoy!