Mareno Cucumber Salad Recipe

PRAIRIEVILLE- A couple from Prairieville, Cheri and Jonathan Mareno, sent in their recipe for the perfect cucumber salad.



The recipe is as follows:



- Peel and thinly slice cucumbers (the Mareno's use mandolin cucumbers)



- Add a little bit of thinly sliced red onion



- Add apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar



- Dash Italian Romano Basil Wishbone salad dressing



- Add salt, pepper, California-style garlic powder, dill and a dash of "Slap ya Mama" seasoning



*Optional to add tomatoes



- Refrigerate and enjoy!