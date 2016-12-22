66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mareno Cucumber Salad Recipe

7 months 1 week 5 days ago May 10, 2016 May 10, 2016 Tuesday, May 10 2016 May 10, 2016 6:36 PM in Recipes

PRAIRIEVILLE- A couple from Prairieville, Cheri and Jonathan Mareno, sent in their recipe for the perfect cucumber salad.

The recipe is as follows:

- Peel and thinly slice cucumbers (the Mareno's use mandolin cucumbers)

- Add a little bit of thinly sliced red onion

- Add apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar

- Dash Italian Romano Basil Wishbone salad dressing

- Add salt, pepper, California-style garlic powder, dill and a dash of "Slap ya Mama" seasoning

*Optional to add tomatoes

- Refrigerate and enjoy!

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days