Mardi Gras season kicks off with king cake, revelry

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The rest of America may be winding down from Christmas and New Year's.

But in New Orleans, another party is about to get started.

Mardi Gras season kicks off Sunday. A number of groups - called krewes - have events planned such as a parade through the French Quarter honoring Joan d'Arc.

Jan. 6 marks the day the Bible says the three wise men reached the baby Jesus.

For weeks, the city is taken over by elaborate parades and people gorging on sugary king cake.

Towns and cities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama also host their own parades and events during Carnival.

The last day of Mardi Gras season is Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on March 5.