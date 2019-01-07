Mardi Gras is here and so are the King Cakes

BATON ROUGE- Let the good times roll, Mardi Gras season is here.

Bakeries throughout Louisiana are prepping for the season's rush of customers coming to pick up a delicious King Cake.

Jeff Herman, Owner of Tiger Deauxnuts, says deep frying, dough braiding, decorating, and boxing all plays a part into creating the perfect Mardi Gras delicacy. The orders will be flying in kicking off the festival season.

Jan. 6th marks the Feast of the Epiphany, when the Three Wise Men visited the Christ child. It also means the launch of Carnival season.

"First weekend or so of kings day is a big sergeant because people want to take them to the workplace, take king cakes to the office or have a party at the house. We obviously sell quite a few kings cakes, so we are getting ready for the craze," said Herman

During this time year, Mardi Gras lovers can't wait to get a bite of the colorful and delicious festive treat.

"Everyone is itching, it's just like crawfish, everyone is itching to get their first king cake after not having it all year," said Herman.

From January 6th to Fat Tuesday, Herman says business is nonstop.

"I was here 16 hours a day last year just filling orders getting stuff ready," said Herman.

Tigers Deauxnuts doesn't bake their king cakes the traditional way. Instead, they like their cakes deep fried.

Herman fries the king cakes to a crisp, then once cooled off they're ready to decorate. They transform the plain golden cake with flavored icing and purple, green and gold sprinkles.



Once the prep is done, all that's left is to enjoy.

"Send it off and enjoy," said Herman

Tigers Deauxnuts will be selling King Cakes all season starting at $7.00.