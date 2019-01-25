'Mardi Gras' cruise ship to feature Carnival's first roller coaster at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line has announced the creation of a new ship.

The ship, named "Mardi Gras," will debut sometime in 2020.

"We’re building this new Mardi Gras to live up to that legacy, so start daydreaming now about what’s to come," the cruise line said. "For one thing, this ship introduces Zones — six themed areas packed with brand-new experiences for eating, drinking and spectacularly getting down to fun."

The new ship offers customers a variety of activities including a roller coaster. The ride is an all-electric thrill ride that "puts the power of speed in your hands."

Click here for more information.