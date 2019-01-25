44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Mardi Gras' cruise ship to feature Carnival's first roller coaster at sea

49 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 9:07 AM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line has announced the creation of a new ship. 

The ship, named "Mardi Gras," will debut sometime in 2020. 

"We’re building this new Mardi Gras to live up to that legacy, so start daydreaming now about what’s to come," the cruise line said. "For one thing, this ship introduces Zones — six themed areas packed with brand-new experiences for eating, drinking and spectacularly getting down to fun."

The new ship offers customers a variety of activities including a roller coaster. The ride is an all-electric thrill ride that "puts the power of speed in your hands."

Click here for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days