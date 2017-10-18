80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

March trial set for bribery charges against Kenny Matassa

3 hours 55 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 10:39 AM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES – Embattled Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa will face bribery allegations at a March trial.

The March 13th date was set at a hearing Wednesday.

Matassa was indicted on charges earlier this year. He is accused of offering a bribe to get a man running for office in Gonzales to drop out of the race. Audio recordings released last year by the Pelican Post Newspaper appeared to show Matassa and another businessman in Ascension Parish offering a bribe to Wayne Lawson, a candidate for Gonzales City Council. Lawson claims he was offered $1,200 to drop out of the race and that Matassa promised him a job.

Previously, Matassa's attorney argued the bribery case is unwarranted because Lawson was not a real “candidate” under state law. Lawson, Matassa's defense team argued, owed the state money and did not live in Gonzales where he was running for city council. 

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days