March trial for bus driver in 1-10 crash that killed 3

December 21, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

EDGARD, La. - Trial is scheduled March 14 for the driver of a bus that killed three people and injured dozens when it plowed into a firetruck and cars on Interstate 10 in August.
    
However, NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that date could change, since earlier hearings are scheduled in the case against Denis Yasmir Amaya-Rodriguez, and March 13 is set aside in case of a plea agreement.
    
St. John the Baptist Parish court records show the Honduran has pleaded not guilty to three counts of negligent homicide.
    
Authorities have said Amaya-Rodriguez is in the country illegally and does not have a driver's license.
    
His bond is $1.75 million.

