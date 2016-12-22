March trial for bus driver in 1-10 crash that killed 3

EDGARD, La. - Trial is scheduled March 14 for the driver of a bus that killed three people and injured dozens when it plowed into a firetruck and cars on Interstate 10 in August.



However, NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that date could change, since earlier hearings are scheduled in the case against Denis Yasmir Amaya-Rodriguez, and March 13 is set aside in case of a plea agreement.



St. John the Baptist Parish court records show the Honduran has pleaded not guilty to three counts of negligent homicide.



Authorities have said Amaya-Rodriguez is in the country illegally and does not have a driver's license.



His bond is $1.75 million.