March Madness: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State in Sweet 16 game

WASHINGTON D.C. - Later today LSU basketball fans will have the opportunity to cheer on their favorite college team in the game against Michigan State.

For the first time since 2006 LSU is in the Sweet 16.

The Tigers and the Spartans have only faced off once before, back in 1979 in the NCAA Tournament. LSU is hoping for a different outcome 40 years later. But after two nail-biting finishes against Yale and Maryland, Tiger fans are expecting this one to come down to the wire.

The winner of tonight's game will face either Duke or Virginia Tech in Sunday's East Regional Final.

Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m.