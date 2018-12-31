Many in Ascension Parish are still dealing with flooding from the Amite River

ASCENSION PARISH - Residents in Ascension Parish are keeping an eye on rising water levels in the Amite River.

Homeowner Deshea Waguespack says the water is just an inconvenience.

"I just put on my boots and walk through the water to my car," said Waguespack.

Part of Summer Field South Road is covered with several inches of water and it's too high for Waguespack to drive her car through.

The road is the only way to get in or out of the community in Ascension Parish. Residents say the road and their yards flood on a regular basis.

"It could be one time a year, 2-times a year or 3-times a year, or none at all," Waguespack said.

Donald Bergeron's son lives in Summer Field, and he had to drive in with his pick-up truck to help his son keep some items from getting wet.

"We're going to raise up some stuff under his house since the flood might get to it. We're going to put it up on blocks," Bergeron said.

Luckily for the people of Ascension Parish, the inconvenience is almost over. The Amite River crested Sunday, and the water is expected to start receding.