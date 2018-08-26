Many government officials offer sympathy upon McCain's death

WASHINGTON (AP)- With the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain late Saturday, many government officials are offering their sympathy.

Former President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Arizona Sen. John McCain following the death of his 2008 presidential rival. Obama says despite their differences, they shared a "fidelity to something higher."

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018



Former President George W. Bush is calling Arizona Sen. John McCain, his one-time political rival, a "man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."



Bush says in a statement that McCain was a "public servant in the finest traditions of our country" and is calling him a "friend whom I'll deeply miss."



McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.



Bush defeated McCain in a hard fought Republican presidential campaign in 2000 and later backed McCain's unsuccessful campaign to succeed him eight years later.

President Donald Trump is offering his "deepest sympathies and respect" to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator's death.



The president's statement comes after the two Republican leaders maintained a strained relationship since Trump suggested in 2015 the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

Trump says on Twitter, "Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

In a statement, U.S Sen. John Kennedy remembers the late U.S. senator saying he was born and original and will die and original.

“I think it was Abraham Lincoln who said every man is born an original, but, sadly, most men die copies. John McCain was born an original and died an original. He was frank. He was passionate. He was tough as a boot. He loved his family, his country and the U.S. Senate. I will never forget his many kindnesses to me when I first joined the Senate. America has lost a favorite son.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has released a statement calling Sen. John McCain a "giant," an "icon" and an "American hero."



McCain was elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona six times.



Ducey says McCain was an American who will never be forgotten, and he was proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. The Republican governor says McCain's "spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous."



Ducey recalled that the senator always fought for what he thought was right, even when it wasn't popular. He says McCain's "dogged patriotism and passion for country" made him an inspiration.



The governor added that he hopes McCain's legacy will continue to inspire Americans to build a future that would make him proud.

Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.



His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.



In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.



He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.



He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.