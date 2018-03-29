67°
Many Donaldsonville residents still without cell service after AT&T outage

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - AT&T customers in parts of Ascension Parish have spent more than a day without cellular service.

A spokesperson with AT&T tells WBRZ that the outage began Wednesday afternoon after a state highway contractor apparently cut a fiber optic cable in East Baton Rouge.

The outage is primarily affected Donaldsonville, along with parts of Iberville and St. James Parishes.

As of Thursday evening, it's still unclear when the service will be restored.

