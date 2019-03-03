Many continue to attend city-wide memorials for slain officers

BATON ROUGE – Several people continue to visit memorials around the city dedicated to the three fallen officers- Deputy Brad Garafola, Officer Matthew Gerald and Officer Montrell Jackson- involved in Sunday's shooting.



Strangers are coming together and united by one message.



"The faces of the officers, I mean you don't have to know them to see that these are men, they're humans they have wives and children, it's a tragedy," Raquel McDavid, visitor of the B Quik memorial, said.



Some prayers are not just extended to the three fallen officers, but to the entire police force, even those that are not seen out patrolling.



"The 911 dispatchers who took these calls, it's just in my heart to pray for them also being that they're on the other side of that phone," Angela Stevens, another memorial visitor said.



Several parents with their children visit the memorials, hoping they will walk away with a stronger appreciation for those who protect the community.



"And I just want him to see that no matter what he sees on TV or reads in the paper.. police officers are good and they leave their families everyday and they put their lives on the line," McDavid said.



"I don't think people realize what these men and women do every single day," McDavid said.