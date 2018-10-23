Manufactured house seller ordered to stop selling homes

BATON ROUGE - A manufactured housing company was ordered to stop selling houses until a paperwork issue is fixed.

Southern Heritage Homes went before the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission Tuesday morning. Its license was suspended and it was ordered to cease and desist selling homes. At least seven families say they have the same issue and are missing the titles for the mobile homes.

Last month, 2 On Your Side spoke with Audrey Quinlan who paid for her mobile home in cash from Southern Heritage Homes. She opted to have her title paperwork handled by the company and paid to do so. She's been waiting a year for that paperwork and without it, technically does not have proof she owns the house.

Quinlan told WBRZ Tuesday she wants to know where her money went and hopes the owner of Southern Heritage Homes learns a lesson.

"I don't trust him I'm sorry, I hope the people that have bought a trailer from him get better results than we did and I'm glad he can't sell for a while," said Quinlan.

A Southern Heritage Sales Manager in attendance at the meeting blames personnel issues and family medical issues for the delay, but agreed it should not have taken as long as it has.