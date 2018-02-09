51°
Mansura man arrested in child exploitation investigation

By: Austin Hart

AVOYELLES PARISH - State Police arrested a Mansura man as the result of an investigation into child exploitation.

Officers charged 27-year-old Dustin Novo with 80 counts of distribution of child pornography.

LPS' Special Victim's Unit began a child exploitation investigation involving illicit images of child sexual abuse last month, according to officials. Novo was identified through information found in the investigation.

LSP SVU officers served a search warrant at Novo's residence Wednesday. Police said once the search warrant was served, an arrest warrant followed.

Novo was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Police are still investigating.

