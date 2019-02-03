53°
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten again seeks parole

Wednesday, January 30 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Herald-Whig

CHINO, Calif. (AP) - The woman who was the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson will again ask to be freed from prison.

Leslie Van Houten, now 69 and serving a life sentence, has a parole hearing Wednesday at the California Institute for Women. Van Houten was twice recommended for parole, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown blocked her release. Brown said Van Houten still laid too much blame on Manson for the 1969 stabbing deaths of wealthy grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

Van Houten, then 19, was among those who murdered the couple a day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others in Los Angeles. In prison, Van Houten has been a model inmate, earned a master's degree in counseling and headed programs to help inmates.

