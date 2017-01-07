Manson back at Central California prison after hospital stay

31°
January 07, 2017
Source: Associated Press
BAKERSFIELD - Charles Manson is back in a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison says Saturday that Manson is at Corcoran State Prison in Central California.

In an email, Callison adds that the department has never stated Manson ever left the facility.

Authorities have cited privacy laws in declining to comment on reports earlier this week that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, 60 miles south of the prison.

The 82-year-old Manson is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

