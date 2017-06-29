Latest Weather Blog
Manslaughter plea offer rejected in 2015 slaying
BATON ROUGE - A prosecutor has rejected a manslaughter plea deal for a man accused of fatally stabbing and strangling a man in 2015.
The Advocate reports Assistant District Attorney Darwin Miller wouldn't accept a plea for 23-year-old Jace Crehan on Tuesday. The denial comes a day after the mother of his child, 19-year-old Brittany Monk, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Crehan. Crehan is scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Robert Noce Jr. on July 24.
Noce was found dead less than two weeks after he pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of Monk. Monk was pregnant with Crehan's child when Noce was killed.
Crehan's lawyer Franz Borghardt says his client doesn't deserve to spend his life in prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home warranty company not providing results homeowner expects
-
No end in sight for construction on Twin Oaks Bridge
-
Surveillance video released in Lockwood Avenue murder
-
Smoking ban snuffed out... for now; Council delays making anti-smoking decision
-
Police find kids hanging out at popular bar, many arrested during sting