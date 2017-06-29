Manslaughter plea offer rejected in 2015 slaying

BATON ROUGE - A prosecutor has rejected a manslaughter plea deal for a man accused of fatally stabbing and strangling a man in 2015.



The Advocate reports Assistant District Attorney Darwin Miller wouldn't accept a plea for 23-year-old Jace Crehan on Tuesday. The denial comes a day after the mother of his child, 19-year-old Brittany Monk, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Crehan. Crehan is scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Robert Noce Jr. on July 24.



Noce was found dead less than two weeks after he pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of Monk. Monk was pregnant with Crehan's child when Noce was killed.



Crehan's lawyer Franz Borghardt says his client doesn't deserve to spend his life in prison.