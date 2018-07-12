91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manslaughter plea in death of former mob figure

4 hours 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 1:23 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man accused of killing a former New Orleans mob figure has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Nola.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that 53-year-old William Bonham pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of his roommate Kent Brouillette, known as "Frenchy." Brouillette was a longtime associate of reputed New Orleans Mafia boss Carlos Marcello, and also was a distant cousin and associate of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

Matthew Randazzo is a co-author of Brouillette's autobiography. Randazzo has described him to the news media as a high-roller who ran prostitution and gambling operations but was brought low by drug and alcohol addiction.

Bonham had been charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Under a plea agreement, he faces up to seven years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days