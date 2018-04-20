Manship family inducted into LSU Mass Communication school's Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - One of the most influential families in all of Baton Rouge media was recognized by LSU Thursday.

Richard, David and Doug Manship and Dina Manship Planche were recognized at the Manship School of Mass Communication's annual Hall of Fame Gala. All four joined the Hall of Fame for their role in carrying on the Manship media legacy that their grandfather, Charles Manship Sr. began in 1909.

The Manship family is widely known as the "first family of Baton Rouge media,” owning WBRZ and being ardent supporters of the Manship School at LSU. The family also owns WBTR-TV in Baton Rouge and KRGV in Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

Also joining the Hall of Fame was Richard “Dick” Alario, a 1976 graduate of the Manship School, and Manship School professor emeritus William “Bill” Dickinson.

Alario is a retired oil industry CEO, public company board director, and founder of Alario Performance Management. Dick and his wife, Sherri, both LSU alumni, have been longtime supporters of the Manship School.

Dickinson was the inaugural editorial director of the Washington Post Writers Group and held the post for nearly two decades before teaching at the Manship School and retiring as a distinguished professor in 2003.

The Manship School also presented the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation T.C. Shields Award for an outstanding alumni volunteer.

The 44th Annual Manship School Hall of Fame Gala was held at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.