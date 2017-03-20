Latest Weather Blog
'Manny' of 'Modern Family' mourns father in Instagram post
BRYAN, Texas - The actor who plays Manny on the popular sitcom "Modern Family" is mourning his father in real life.
In a post on his Instagram account, Rico Rodriguez says the week since Roy Rodriguez died at age 52 "has been the toughest week of my life."
The actor's Instagram post included a picture of father and son drinking milkshakes together and said the father "was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known."
According to an obituary in Bryan, Texas, newspaper, The Eagle, Roy Rodriguez is survived by his wife, five siblings and four children including 18-year-old Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez, who's an actress.
Rico Rodriguez plays teen Manny Delgado on the ABC sitcom "Modern Family."
This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest