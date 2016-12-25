Manna Outreach to host Christmas Eve toy giveaway

BATON ROUGE – The Manna Outreach Foundation is hosting a Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday at their headquarters in Baton Rouge.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 264 Lobdell Avenue in Baton Rouge.

In a statement released Friday, Manna Outreach says that the event is part of their efforts to make Christmas a littler merrier after August’s historic flooding.

“There are still children that are displaced and their parents can’t give them the Christmas they are wanting to give them,” the statement said. “We just want to help.”

Anyone with questions about the event should contact Shonda Williams at 225-571-7919.