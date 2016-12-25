67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manna Outreach to host Christmas Eve toy giveaway

1 day 8 hours 19 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 6:53 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The Manna Outreach Foundation is hosting a Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday at their headquarters in Baton Rouge.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 264 Lobdell Avenue in Baton Rouge.

In a statement released Friday, Manna Outreach says that the event is part of their efforts to make Christmas a littler merrier after August’s historic flooding.

“There are still children that are displaced and their parents can’t give them the Christmas they are wanting to give them,” the statement said. “We just want to help.”

Anyone with questions about the event should contact Shonda Williams at 225-571-7919.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days