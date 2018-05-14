Manhunt underway in Livingston Parish Monday evening

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Authorities are searching for a man in the southern part of Livingston Parish Monday evening.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a search was ongoing for 31-year-old Jesse Watts, a man wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Witnesses in the area of Louisiana Trace Road said dozens of sheriff's deputies were seen, along with search dogs, boats and a helicopter.

The sheriff's office has not yet provided a photo or description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.