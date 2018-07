Manhunt underway after reported armed robbery near school in Pointe Coupee

ROUGON - Deputies are searching for an armed individual in a rural part of Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning.

Authorities say a person was reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Rougon High School Friday. No injuries have been reported. Deputies are currently searching around, including in nearby sugarcane fields and wooded areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.