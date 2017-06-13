Manhunt for inmates shifts north with burglary

Image: KHQ

MADISON, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says authorities still have no idea where two escaped inmates wanted in the killings of two guards are right now.

But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the fugitives did commit a burglary in Madison, about 25 miles north of the spot where they previously seen carjacking a motorist after escaping from a prison bus.

He says an intense manhunt focused on Madison after two men fitting the description were seen entering a Family Dollar store there, less than a mile from a house that was burglarized.

He says authorities have no reason to believe the two inmates have split up.

Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Billue after overpowering and disarming them on a transport bus Tuesday morning.