Mangled mess slows traffic on I-10 after truck towing camper crashes

LOBDELL – A camper being pulled by a pickup truck was smashed to pieces in a two-vehicle wreck on I-10 near the Iberville/West Baton Rouge parish line Thursday afternoon.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries as a result of the crash around 4 o'clock on I-10 East. The crash was around mile marker 145 between Highway 415 and Grosse Tete.

A picture from the crash scene showed the wreck involved two pickup trucks. One of the vehicles appeared to be towing a camper. All three were wedged together, off the side of the highway in a drainage ditch.

Traffic slowed and caused gridlock as people inched near the site of the crash scene Thursday afternoon.

Injuries were described as moderate and minor.

