Mandatory drug testing no longer being considered for LSU Greek Life

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Greek Like Taskforce shut down a proposal to suggest mandatory and random drug testing for Greek students following the death of a fraternity pledge.



"I think there's all kinds of issues with it that weren't really thought out when it was presented," Task Force member Jason Badeaux said. "After we discussed a lot of those issues, we decided that that's not the direction that we should be moving."



Task force members said issues like who would pay for the drug tests and what kind of drugs would be screened became problematic. The team said they are thinking of a different way to curtail drug and alcohol use within the Greek community.



"The first option sets the environment that it's chapter leaders and chapter judicial boards holding members accountable, saying drugs are not welcome on our premises, and that's the culture shift that we need to facilitate here in Greek life," Badeaux said.



Other recommendations included prohibiting all hard liquor or kegs inside houses and at Greek events, restricting tailgate to houses, and requiring all new members activities to be alcohol-free.