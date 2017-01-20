78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manager at barber shop drops gun, shoots himself

1 hour 22 minutes 54 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 2:35 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The manager at a Baton Rouge barber shot was injured after he dropped his gun and shot himself Friday afternoon.

Employees at Head-Quarters Family Hair Center tell WBRZ’s Brett Buffington that the manager was packing up to head home when he dropped the gun. Witnesses say the gun went off and shot the man in his ankle.

The victim was seen waving as he was loaded into the ambulance. The victim’s boss said he is expected to live.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days