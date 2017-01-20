Manager at barber shop drops gun, shoots himself

BATON ROUGE – The manager at a Baton Rouge barber shot was injured after he dropped his gun and shot himself Friday afternoon.

Employees at Head-Quarters Family Hair Center tell WBRZ’s Brett Buffington that the manager was packing up to head home when he dropped the gun. Witnesses say the gun went off and shot the man in his ankle.

WHOOPS: the manager at this Sherwood barber shop was packing up to head home when he dropped his gun and shot himself in the ankle. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vHd1s75dD0 — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 20, 2017

The victim was seen waving as he was loaded into the ambulance. The victim’s boss said he is expected to live.