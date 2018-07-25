Manageable Dew Points Sticking Around

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another pleasant, but warm day ahead for your Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 90s around 1PM, with highs reaching around 94° through the afternoon. Dew points will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s, allowing for heat index values of only 2-4° above actual temperatures. Morning sunshine will lead to some light, fair-weather cumulus clouds to build into the afternoon hours. Mostly clear skies tonight, as temperatures will stay in the low 80s until midnight. Lows will eventually reach 74° overnight, as light winds out of the north continue to bring dry and cooler air across our area.

Up Next: Dry air will be hanging out through the rest of the workweek, but moisture will be returning just in time for the weekend. Humidity and rain chances will increase Saturday and into next week, helping to cool high temperatures down into below average values on Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The upper level trough centered over the panhandle of Florida is staying put, keeping conditions wet along the East Coast and dry through our region and into Arkansas and Missouri. This upper level trough and surface high pressure centered to our north is allowing for lower dew points to continue to drop into the mid-60s moving into Thursday. The trough will begin to lift as we approach the weekend, helping to increase rain chances through the weekend and into the beginning part of the workweek. Drier conditions should return by midweek, with high temperatures rebounding back into the low to mid 90s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

