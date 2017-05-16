Latest Weather Blog
Man wounded in police shooting files $6M suit
HARTFORD, Conn. - A young man who was shot and wounded by a Connecticut police officer during a fatal car stop has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit. The man's teenage friend was killed by police.
Julian Fyffe's lawyer says he filed the lawsuit late Tuesday against Bridgeport Officer James Boulay, other officers, police Chief Armando Perez and the city.
Police say Boulay fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron and wounded the 21-year-old Fyffe when a stolen car driven by Jayson nearly ran over him last week.
The lawsuit alleges officers stopped the car without cause, Boulay wrongly used deadly force, police didn't provide immediate medical care and Perez lied about what happened to cover up the officers' illegal actions.
A city spokeswoman hasn't returned a message seeking comment.
Jayson's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Council members propose development moratorium in Ascension Parish
-
House tax committee votes in favor of gas tax hike
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Questions raised about lavish EBR COA trip to Chicago
-
McKinley High honors slain student with balloon release
-
Deputies investigating possible break-in at motorsports store