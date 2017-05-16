Man wounded in police shooting files $6M suit

HARTFORD, Conn. - A young man who was shot and wounded by a Connecticut police officer during a fatal car stop has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit. The man's teenage friend was killed by police.



Julian Fyffe's lawyer says he filed the lawsuit late Tuesday against Bridgeport Officer James Boulay, other officers, police Chief Armando Perez and the city.



Police say Boulay fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron and wounded the 21-year-old Fyffe when a stolen car driven by Jayson nearly ran over him last week.



The lawsuit alleges officers stopped the car without cause, Boulay wrongly used deadly force, police didn't provide immediate medical care and Perez lied about what happened to cover up the officers' illegal actions.



A city spokeswoman hasn't returned a message seeking comment.



Jayson's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.