Man wounded by police responding to Mississippi bank robbery

RIDGELAND, Miss. - A 16-year-old bank robbery suspect in Mississippi was wounded after being shot by at least one police officer.



Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says the suspect was hospitalized with wounds that are not considered life-threatening.



Neal says a masked person robbed a branch of BancorpSouth about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He says 12 to 15 officers arrived when the suspect was about a quarter mile from the bank. The chief says he does not know which officer or officers fired weapons as the person tried to escape.



The suspect is black. Neal says officers who responded are both black and white.



The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, which is normal protocol for officer-involved shootings. Neal did not release the officers' names.