Man working on flooded BR home lied about contracting license, now faces fraud charges

BATON ROUGE- Police say a man who lied about being a licensed contractor will face fraud charges.

Nicholas Phillips, 27, was booked with residential fraud charges, records show.

In Sept. of 2016, Phillips was hired by a resident whose home on Glenhaven Drive in Baton Rouge was affected by the 2016 flood.

According to police, Phillips told the resident that he was a contractor with NP Construction Company. The resident told officials that Phillips' business card and company trailer both stated that he was a licensed and insured residential contractor.

After an estimate was agreed upon, construction began in Sept. and was said to be completed by late Dec. 2016.

According to the warrant, the resident told police that the work still had not been completed by Feb. of 2017, and that Phillips had not returned to the job site.

The resident then hired a lawyer, who sent a demand letter to Phillips, but no reply ever came. After investigation, the resident learned that Phillips had previously applied for a Louisiana Contractor's License, but was denied, authorities say.

A warrant was issued for Phillips' arrest on Jul. 26. He was arrested on Dec. 1 and booked with one count of residential contractor fraud.